Topics and Guests for May 29

Saturday, May 29:

Iraqis on Iraq: Final countdown until June 30 -- Power transfer set to take place in Iraq -- And then what? Expert answers from:

Dr. Imad Khadduri, former Iraqi Nuclear Scientist

Imam Husham Al-Husainy, Iraqi exile

Dr. Najmaldin Karim, Washington Kurdish Institute



Tracking Terrorists and Latest Terror Warnings: We'll discuss the latest in the War on Terror with Greg Esslinger, former FBI special agent in counter-terrorism, and Jonathan Schanzer, terrorism analyst, Washington Institute.



KKK Are Terrorists?: Can a professor get the Ku Klux Klan (search) banned from campus by proving they are a terrorist organization? University of Louisville Professor Ede Warner and Tom Metzger, of the White Aryn Resistance, join the debate.



Who Foots the Bill?: Should illegal immigrants get tuition breaks? Daniel Stein, executive director of FAIR, and Brent Wilkes, national executive director of League of United Latin American Citizens, sound off.



Heart of the Matter: Jody Gorran filed suit this week against Atkins Nutritionals, Inc., and the Estate of Dr. Robert C. Atkins, he'll plead his case. And Dan Kinburn, senior counsel for Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine, weighs in.

