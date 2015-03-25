Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Topics and Guests for March 12

By | Fox News

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Stories for Friday, 
March 12:

Just how organized is Al Qaeda today?
Evan Koholmann, senior terrorism analyst with The Investigative Project

A woman refuses a C-section that may have saved the life of one her twins, and is then charged with murder. Justified or outrageous?
Lis Wiehl, former federal prosecutor
Nelda Luce Blair, former federal prosecutor

It's called "Dream Jobs" — an ESPN show where thousands upon thousands of sports fans from around the country sign up for their shot at becoming the next "Sportscenter" anchor
Stuart Scott, "Dream Jobs" host

Don't miss Studio B With Shepard Smith weekdays at 3 p.m. ET!

Topics and guests subject to change.