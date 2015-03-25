Topics and Guests for March 12

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Stories for Friday,

March 12:

Just how organized is Al Qaeda today?

• Evan Koholmann, senior terrorism analyst with The Investigative Project

A woman refuses a C-section that may have saved the life of one her twins, and is then charged with murder. Justified or outrageous?

• Lis Wiehl, former federal prosecutor

• Nelda Luce Blair, former federal prosecutor

It's called "Dream Jobs" — an ESPN show where thousands upon thousands of sports fans from around the country sign up for their shot at becoming the next "Sportscenter" anchor

• Stuart Scott, "Dream Jobs" host

Don't miss Studio B With Shepard Smith weekdays at 3 p.m. ET!

Topics and guests subject to change.