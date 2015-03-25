Topics and Guests for June 25

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

Stories for Friday,

June 25:

What is the message the Saudi media is sending?

• Walid Phares, a professor of Middle East studies at Florida Atlantic University

A court reporter in the Kobe Bryant rape case accidentally sends sealed documents to the press

• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Calif. Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger wants animal shelters to put rescued pets to sleep after three days

• Paul McGuire, radio talk show host

• Leslie Marshall, radio talk show host

