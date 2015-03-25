Topics and Guests for June 23

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Stories for Wednesday,

June 23:

Saudi Arabia gives terrorists one month to surrender

• Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind.

A man claiming to be Abu Musab al-Zarqawi says he'll assassinate Iraq's interim leader

• Retired Army Major Bob Bevelacqua

A juror is dismissed in the trial of Scott Peterson

• Lis Wiehl, FNC legal analyst

• Robert Massi, FNC legal analyst

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio report

Should flight attendants be trained to cooperate with terrorists in the event of a plane takeover?

• Thomas Hamilton, co-author of "Never Again: A Self-Defense Guide for the Flying Public

Don't miss Studio B With Shepard Smith weekdays at 3 p.m. ET!

Topics and guests subject to change.