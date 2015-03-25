Expand / Collapse search
Topics and Guests for June 23

Stories for Wednesday, 
June 23:

Saudi Arabia gives terrorists one month to surrender
• Rep. Mike Pence, R-Ind.

A man claiming to be Abu Musab al-Zarqawi says he'll assassinate Iraq's interim leader
• Retired Army Major Bob Bevelacqua

A juror is dismissed in the trial of Scott Peterson
Lis Wiehl, FNC legal analyst
Robert Massi, FNC legal analyst
Laura Ingle, KFI radio report

Should flight attendants be trained to cooperate with terrorists in the event of a plane takeover?
Thomas Hamilton, co-author of "Never Again: A Self-Defense Guide for the Flying Public

Topics and guests subject to change.