Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Topics and Guests for July 4

By | Fox News

Watch "The Big Story" weekdays at 5 p.m. ET

We pay special tribute to America's bravest who served in Iraq. It's a touching homecoming celebration — don't miss this special Fourth of July edition of "The Big Story."

We'll be joined by:
Bob Beckel, Democratic strategist
John Hanson, senior V.P. of communications for the USO World Headquarters
Joel Rosenberg, author of "The Ezekiel Option"
Thomas Woods, author of "The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History"
Janet Folger, author of "Criminalization of Christianity"
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Bob Scales, FOX News military analyst

Real journalism: fair and balanced. That's why we're No. 1 — FOX News Channel.

About the Show

Veteran newscaster John Gibson gets to the core of the most salient issues facing America today as host of FNC's hard-hitting primetime show "The Big Story with John Gibson."

Airing Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. ET, "The Big Story" gives you expert legal analysis from Judge Andrew Napolitano.

"The Big Story with John Gibson" is one of the reasons that FOX News Channel is the most watched news network in daytime.

Note: All guests and topics subject to change