Topics and Guests for July 14

Stories for Wednesday,

July 14:

Is granting terrorists amnesty a good step toward stopping violence in the Middle East?

• Wayne Simmons, former CIA operative

Prosecutors in the Laci Peterson murder case present physical evidence that they say will prove her husband Scott killed her

• Laura Ingle, KFI radio reporter

Despite an improved economy, cost-conscious employers are granting workers limited pay raises this year and plan only slighter larger increases in 2005

• John Challenger, CEO of Challenger, Gray and Christmas

