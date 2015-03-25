Topics and Guests for January 5

Watch "The Big Story" weekdays at 5 p.m. ET!

Bittersweet news for family members of the deceased miners today. Rescue workers found farewell notes from the trapped miners saying they weren't suffering and they were going to sleep. We'll have the details.

Then, President Bush reaches out to past foreign policy leaders — Democrats and Republicans — for suggestions on the war in Iraq. We'll get reaction from former secretary of state Lawrence Eagleburger.

Plus, a major corruption probe in Washington is focusing on up to 20 members of Congress. Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, weighs in.

