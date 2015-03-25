Topics and Guests for Friday, July 11

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

Stories for Friday,

July 11:

President Bush responds to claims he used erroneous information about an alleged Iraqi nuclear purchase in his State of the Union address

• Tony Snow, host of FOX News Sunday

• Retired Marine Lt. Colonel Bill Cowan

• Christopher Preble, director of foreign policy studies at the Cato Institute.

Police in California are searching for the murder weapon in the deaths of five family members

• Pat Brosnin, retired NYPD detective

Susan Smith, the woman who drowned her two sons, is looking for a little online companionship from her South Carolina prison cell

• Tommy Pope, prosecuted Smith

Talk show host Jerry Springer may run for Senate

• Ellis Henican, Newsday columnist

• Jeff Birnbaum, Fortune magazine’s Washington bureau chief

