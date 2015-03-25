Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update January 14, 2015

Topics and Guests for August 25

By | Fox News

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Wednesday, August 25

John Kerry calls for Donald Rumsfeld's resignation
Larry DiRita, Pentagon spokesman

A Russian plane explodes midair as another plane crashes — nearly simultaneously
Ed Block, former vice chairman of the International Aviation Safety Association
Skip Brandon, FBI's former deputy assistant director of counterintelligence and counterterrorism

Scott Peterson trial latest...
Laura Ingle, KFI Radio reporter
Gloria Allred, Amber Frey's attorney
Bob Massi, FOX News legal analyst
• Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst

Don't miss "Studio B With Shepard Smith" weekdays at 3 p.m. ET!

Topics and guests subject to change.