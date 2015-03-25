Topics and Guests for April 15

Join Shepard Smith every Monday through Friday at 3 p.m. ET for FOX News Channel's newest daytime show, Studio B.

We'll bring you the biggest stories of the day, including interviews with today's top newsmakers. Become part of the mix and get your voice heard... drop us an email at studiob@foxnews.com.

Stories for Thursday,

April 15:

An audiotape said to be from Usama bin Laden is offering a truce to countries that pull their soldiers out of Muslim states

• Retired Army Major Bob Bevelacqua

• Retired Army Lt. Col. Scott Rutter

A University of Idaho graduate student faces three counts of supporting terrorism for running Web sites that back groups like Hamas

• John Kelly, former prosecutor

• Steve Cron, criminal defense attorney

Don't miss Studio B With Shepard Smith weekdays at 3 p.m. ET!

Topics and guests subject to change.