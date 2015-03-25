Topics and Guests: February 1

Watch "On the Record" weeknights at 10 p.m. ET

A woman's body is pulled from Georgia's Wilmington River. Is it Cindy Lynch (search), the Thunderbolt woman missing since last month? As we await the autopsy results, we'll get live updates from the scene from FOX News' Orlando Salinas, and reaction in an exclusive interview with Chet Lynch.

We'll break down the case with our legal panel:

• Jim Hammer, former San Francisco district attorney

• Jeanine Pirro, former Westchester County judge and current Westchester County district attorney

• Bernie Grimm, defense attorney

• Ted Williams, defense attorney

Plus, we'll be joined by Chet Lynch's first wife, Sandra.

And, from outrageous accusations to a media frenzy, the defense says Michael Jackson can’t get a fair trial. Are they right? David Gest (search) speaks out on tonight's edition of "On the Record."

