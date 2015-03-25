Topics and Guests: December 9

Join host Brit Hume and FOX's Team Washington weekdays at 6 p.m. ET for "Special Report" — Find out what's happening inside the Beltway and on the world stage.

Thursday, Dec. 9:

Fallout from the critical questioning of Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld by troops at Camp Buehring (search), Kuwait — Bret Baier has the story from the Pentagon.

And President Bush says that funding for Social Security reform (search) will not come out of paychecks of American workers. Correspondent Jim Angle has the details from the White House.

Also, what does the Justice Department think of the intelligence reform bill? Major Garrett breaks down the bill’s effect on prosecutors and law enforcement.

Plus, Brit asks Noah Feldman, a professor of the New York University School of Law with a doctorate in Islamic Thought from Oxford, about the future of Iraq. What kind of state will Iraq be after the January elections?

Colin Powell is in Belgium to meet with NATO chief Jaap de Hoop Scheffer (search) to discuss Ukraine’s future and security issues in Iraq. FNC correspondent Greg Kelly is in Brussels with the details.

And a black conservative group is speaking out against the objections “mainstream” black leadership have with Condoleeza Rice’s role in the White House. FNC correspondent William LaJeunesse has the story.

Plus, top analysis on the "Happy Holidays" versus "Merry Christmas" debate and Howard Dean’s vision for the Democratic Party from our all-star panel of FOX News contributors:

Mort Kondracke, executive editor of Roll Call

Fred Barnes, executive editor of the Weekly Standard

Juan Williams, senior correspondent for National Public Radio

