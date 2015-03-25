Topics and Guests

Nov. 4:

• President Bush meets with members of his cabinet to outline goals for the next four years of office.

The president also addresses the U.S. public and the White House media corps, elaborating on his vision for America's future.

FNC's Wendell Goler will be standing by at the White House with more.

Plus — World reaction to a second Bush term.

• Scott Peterson's (search) fate is now in the hands of a jury... how long are they likely to deliberate? And what pieces of evidence are they likely to review?

We'll ask Judge Andrew Napolitano, FNC senior judicial analyst.

• A ban against same-sex marriage... just one of the many state initiatives that faces voters around the country.

Correspondent Douglas Kennedy will review.

All of that... and more on "The Big Story With John Gibson" at 5 p.m. ET.

Note: All guests and topics subject to change

