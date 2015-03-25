Tip Sheet for the Week of Jan. 14 - 18

This partial transcript of The Beltway Boys, Jan. 12, was provided by the Federal Document Clearing House. Click here to order the complete transcript.

MORT KONDRACKE, CO-HOST: Here's our Tip Sheet for next week's action, and Fred's ready, I know.

Item one, Turkish Prime Minister Bulent Ecevit will visit Prime Minister – President Bush next week.

FRED BARNES, CO-HOST: Well, he's going to tell Bush that he has misgivings about any overthrow of Saddam Hussein in Iraq, because the Turks always worry about the Kurds, and the Kurds in northern Iraq will be a part of any overthrow. He's afraid they'll get with the Turks in Turkey and try to set up a country there. Hey, he's going to have to get used to it. We're going to overthrow Saddam, and he's going to be a part of it.

KONDRACKE: And we're going to do what about Kurdistan?

BARNES: Probably nothing.

KONDRACKE: Right. Important to keep Turkey whole.

BARNES: Yes.

KONDRACKE: Item two, Secretary of State Colin Powell will travel to India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan all next week.

BARNES: First secretary of state to go to Afghanistan since Henry the K went there, that's Henry Kissinger to you, and...

KONDRACKE: I was around.

BARNES: ... and Powell deserves enormous credit for already having brought India and Pakistan back from the brink of war. I think he can do more while he's there.

KONDRACKE: They're not back from the brink yet.

Item three, a U.S. district judge will decide next week whether or not to allow the trial of suspected terrorist Zacarias Moussaoui to be televised.

BARNES: O.J. and Alexandria, no way. You don't let your enemy have a megaphone on live worldwide television, so he's not going to be on TV.

KONDRACKE: Well, the law suggests that it tilts toward Moussaoui's side. I predict some sort of audio, not video.

Item four, the Republican National Committee will formally choose former Montana Governor Marc Racicot as its chairman.

BARNES: You know, he is not needed as chairman. What he needs to do is go back to Montana and run for the Senate. He could knock off Max Baucus, pick up a Republican seat, and tilt the Senate to the Republicans.

KONDRACKE: So why doesn't he do that?

BARNES: Because he wants the money while, because he's working with the lobby in Washington while being RNC chairman, that's why.

KONDRACKE: Yes, offering strategic advice...

BARNES: I don't begrudge him the money, but he could play a big role.

KONDRACKE: And item five, Democratic Senator Joe Lieberman will make a, quote unquote, "major speech" Monday on America's war in Afghanistan. Lieberman was in the region just this past week.

BARNES: Yes, I think he's going to talk a little more about Iran than he would have earlier, because they're in the news. You know, Lieberman, I think, would make a very good secretary of state.

KONDRACKE: Maybe president.

