Tiki's Take

OK, you all will have to bear with me, as this is my first ever blog.

I was just told to talk about whatever comes off the top of my head from the show today. But you know what, I think I want to start with a paragraph expressing my appreciation to the viewers of "FOX & Friends," as well as to my fellow anchors, producers and other high-level bosses for accepting me into their fun, intelligent and sometimes kooky family. I know that I am primarily known as a football player for the New York Giants and it’s easy to just classify me as such. However, all of you have seen me for how I see myself — a hard-working, dedicated intellectual, who likes to smile and enjoys being with and talking to people. I’m not just a jock with a fourth-grade education.

Speaking of which, did you hear the one about the terrorist enabler with the fourth-grade education who enrolled at Yale? I only wish there was punch line. We’ve recently learned that Sayed Rahmatullah Hashemi, former deputy foreign secretary of the Taliban, is a student at Yale University. The fact that Yale, a school known for a rich tradition in diversity, would accept a former member of a regime that denounces all things Western is surprising in and of itself — they actually say that Hashemi is “a person to be reckoned with and who could educate us about the world.” What is more shocking, however, is the fact the Hashemi was allowed a visa into the country at all.

Today, we talked to Texas Senator John Cornyn about his recent letter to Homeland Security Director Chertoff regarding the 2005 Real ID act. The act says an alien is inadmissible or removable on terror-related grounds if he is a representative of any designated or non-designated terrorist organization. The Hashemi case clearly falls under the act, regardless of the fact that Hashemi claims to have changed his views on the U.S. Sen. Cornyn, like most of us, wants to know how this happened, as well as what Homeland Security is doing to rectify and prevent instances like this from happening in the future.

For the record, according to the Wall Street Journal editorial page, both sides, Yale and DHS, are pointing fingers at each other:

"The buck-passing has been brisk the past week. Yale has privately told some people that since the State Department approved his student visa, there must not be a problem with the former Taliban official. State Department spokesman Adam Erelli says that 'given what he was doing and why he wanted to come to the United States, [there were no] grounds for ineligibility' for a visa. Another State Department official told me off the record that because Mr. Rahmatullah had been accepted by so prestigious an institution as Yale the probable assumption made by lower-level officials was that he was OK.”

Yeah, OK.

