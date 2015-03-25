Tigers Closer's Mom Kidnapped

The mother of Detroit Tigers (search) pitcher Ugueth Urbina (search) was kidnapped by four unidentified men disguised as police officers, police said Thursday.

The men took Maura Villareal from a house owned by Urbina in suburban Caracas on Wednesday, said Joel Rengifo, director of the country's anti-kidnapping police force. The men have not contacted family members, he said.

The Tigers said Urbina had left the club to go to Venezuela (search), and the team is working with major league baseball and its Venezuelan contacts to assist the pitcher.