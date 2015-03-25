Thursday, Jan. 29: Dean Shake-Up

On today's edition of DaySide with Linda Vester:

Dean Implosion? In a major about-face for Howard Dean (search), the presidential candidate who's been selling himself as a Washington outsider taps a lobbyist to run his struggling campaign. Is the Dean machine coming off of the rails? We’ll ask Michael Meehan, senior adviser for the Kerry campaign, and Tony Snow, Fox News radio host.

Baghdad Blasts: A series of roadside attacks seem to be aimed at Iraqis cooperating with U.S. forces. How is this is affecting our mission there? We’ll be joined by Dan Senor, coalition spokesman and senior adviser to Ambassador L. Paul Bremer.

BBC v. Blair: What is going on over at the British Broadcasting Corporation? Two top executives step down following an investigation into their reporting on British Prime Minister Tony Blair and Iraq's weapons of mass destruction. We’ll take you live to London.

What Went Wrong? There's a bitter battle brewing over the Sept. 11 Commission. Some members want more time to write a report, while others fearing that the report will come out just at election time. We’ll get insight from Lee Hamilton, vice-chairman of the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States.

Secrets of Congress: Ever wonder what really goes on behind closed doors on Capitol Hill? We've got all the dirty little secrets your lawmakers don't want you to know.

Plus, the allegations against Michael Jackson just keep getting stranger. And a new article paints a very disturbing picture. We’ll fill you in on today’s edition of "DaySide with Linda Vester."

About the Show:

DaySide with Linda Vester, FOX News Channel's brand new daytime talk show, takes you beyond the headlines for a closer look at the stories that newsmakers and your neighbors are talking about.

To be part of the LIVE studio audience click here or please call: 1-887-FOX-TKTS (1-877-369-8587).

Plus, we want your feedback: Send your comments to dayside@foxnews.com.

DaySide with Linda Vester airs weekdays at 1 p.m. ET. You won't want to miss it!