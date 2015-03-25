Three Workers Suffocate in Vat of Fish Sauce

A Vietnamese worker and two colleagues who tried to help him died inside a vat of fish sauce, Agence France-Presse reported Tuesday, citing police and news reports.

The accident happened on Saturday at a fish sauce plant in Cam Ranh township of coastal Khanh Hoa province, said a police officer who refused to be named.

The three workers suffocated in the vat.

A worker found himself in need of help after climbing in to fix a pipe, prompting his co-workers to try to rescue him, the Nong Nghiep (Agriculture) Vietnam newspaper reported. The three died immediately.

