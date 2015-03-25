Things She Misses About Being Single

Of course she loves being in a relationship with you. She had been searching for the right guy and you came into her life to fulfill her wish. Now life should be totally blissful, right?

As hard as she tried to get coupled up with someone special, now that she’s with you, there are probably going to be moments when she wistfully remembers what it was like to be a single girl. As happy as you are with her, there are likely things you miss about your single life too. Learn what she might be pining for and how you, her perfect boyfriend, should deal with it. If you can both be a little more accommodating in these areas it will ultimately strengthen your relationship.

Harmless Flirting

Before you came along, she had grown accustomed to flirting with the guy behind the counter at the coffee shop she stops at every morning, her coworker two cubicles down and the single male members of her social circle. Now she has to be conscious of every time she bats her eyelashes or tosses her hair. She may occasionally slip up — she’s only human — but instead of acting jealous, cut her a little slack. Flirting is usually harmless, so if she’s a little extra friendly with the guy at the video store, let it slide.If she constantly flirts with other guys in front of you and is inconsiderate of your feelings, then you’ve got a genuine complaint. But if she is just being her charming self, give her a little room for some harmless flirting.

Her Healthy Diet

You probably don’t think much of your greasy food and beer diet, but there’s a good chance it’s not her usual meal plan. Many women find that when they enter a relationship, certain aspects of their lives must adapt to accommodate a man’s presence, including what they eat. As a general rule, guys are not as conscious of healthy eating as women are and she may miss a time when the fridge contained fresh vegetables.It wouldn’t kill you to try to eat a little better or try some new foods. Plus, cooking together can be a lot of fun and help you feel closer as a couple.

Time to Herself

It’s not that she doesn’t like spending every waking minute with you, but before you walked into her life, she had a lot more time on her hands and some of it was spent by herself. As a single girl, she may have bemoaned this alone time, wishing she had someone special to share it with, but now that she’s attached, she may start to realize how valuable a little "me time" can be.

Giving her a little time to herself isn’t hard, and being apart every now and then will make both of you more appreciative of your time together.

Unplanned Time With Her Friends

A woman’s best girlfriends are hugely important in her life. They’ve been there through horrible breakups, exciting celebrations, excruciating losses, and thrilling highs. When she was single, she was able to get together with them whenever and wherever she pleased, and it is these spontaneous get-togethers that she may be missing now that she’s one-half of a couple.

Be willing to compromise when her girls need her attention and she’ll be more understanding next time you go out with your buddies.

Not Cleaning Up After You

It may be a cliché, but in most cases it’s true that guys exhibit less-than-stellar housekeeping practices. Your girlfriend may be fondly remembering a time before your dirty socks were strewn across the bedroom floor and your dishes were piled up in the sink for days at a time. You are an adult now, and she is not your mother.

Don’t make her feel like a maid. Pick up your socks, do the dishes and reap the rewards in your relationship by avoiding domestic tension.

Not Being Your Emotional Crutch

When you’re in a relationship, you’re the automatic go-to person when your partner is in crisis. The responsibility of helping you with work problems, family issues or other troubles can be trying at times when she’s the first, and sometimes only, one you go to in need. When she was single, she was accustomed to only having to shoulder her own issues, and sometimes adding yours might be too much to carry.

If you can see that she’s feeling particularly overwhelmed at the moment, try to lean on the other people in your life — your friends, siblings, parents — instead of doubling her emotional burden.

Answering Only to Herself

As a single woman, the only person she had to answer to was herself. Now, she has to consider your opinion and feelings before making any major decisions. She may miss being able to choose what color to paint the living room without having to consider what you think, but now that she’s with you, your thoughts are just as important as hers when it comes to things that affect you both.

In the case of serious life choices such as deciding whether to take a new job offer across the country, you should naturally be involved in the decision-making process, but if it’s a choice you’re not really interested in being involved in, let her take the reins and be in charge.

Help Her Forget

Sure, there are some aspects of being single that are pretty appealing, but nothing beats a fun, supportive, fulfilling relationship. Remember that it’s important for both of you to maintain your independence and have lives apart from each other, or you may soon find that the person she has changed into is not the wonderful one you first fell in love with.