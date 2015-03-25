This is a partial transcript from "The O'Reilly Factor," May 1, 2007, that has been edited for clarity.

BILL O'REILLY, HOST: In the "Back of the Book" segment tonight, the Great American Culture Quiz, where we test our — your, our knowledge of popular culture in America.

Now here are our resident quiz takers, Steve Doocy of "FOX & Friends" and Martha MacCallum, the anchor of "The Live Desk" seen at FNC at 1 p.m.

How can a desk be live? I thought desks were just wood. Do you levitate the desks?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, HOST, "THE LIVE DESK": Yes. You haven't seen it. It's a being. Absolutely.

O'REILLY: "The Live Desk". Don't you be laughing.

MACCALLUM: It's better than "The Dead Desk".

O'REILLY: "FOX & Friends" makes no sense at all.

STEVE DOOCY, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": What do you mean?

O'REILLY: Because FOX is a company; it has no friends. What's wrong with you?

DOOCY: We're the friends on FOX.

O'REILLY: Roll the prompter up. OK? We're doing a show now.

MACCALLUM: OK.

O'REILLY: Now, here's question No. 1. Which state in the union has the fewest people? The fewest citizens, not counting illegal aliens. Which state has the fewest citizens: A, Vermont; B, Alaska; C, Delaware; D, Wyoming. Which is the least populated state?

Up, up, up with the new cards.

MACCALLUM: Look at these new cards.

O'REILLY: Come on, Doocy. A, Doocy says Vermont. And MacCallum says D. Neither one know. You can see it on their face. Neither. They're guessing. Doocy is wrong, ladies and gentlemen! And MacCallum is right.

MACCALLUM: Right.

O'REILLY: Wyoming is 500,000 citizens.

DOOCY: It's big.

O'REILLY: It's big, it's beautiful and nobody's there because it's cold.

Take a look at this scene from the classic film "Young Frankenstein".

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTY FELDMAN, ACTOR: Well, there it is, home.

Blucher?

(horse neighing)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: Who played Frau Blucher in "Young Frankenstein"? A, Madeleine Kahn; B, Cloris Leachman; C, Terri Garr; D, Carmen Electra. Who played Frau Blucher?

Cards up, please. Correct, Cloris Leachman. Again, a guess from MacCallum.

You knew it?

DOOCY: I knew that.

MACCALLUM: All three of the first ones were in the movie.

O'REILLY: Two for two on the guesses. My heavens.

MACCALLUM: He always says I'm guessing.

O'REILLY: There's a guy on Comedy Central. He's named Jon Stewart, only that's not his name.

DOOCY: What?

O'REILLY: That's not his name. And it's not the only thing not genuine about him. Jon Stewart's real name is, A, Jonathan Harker; B, Jonathan Silverman; C, Brendan Murphy; D, Jonathan Leibowitz. What is the correct answer?

Cards up. You say Brendan Murphy. Is that what you said?

MACCALLUM: No, I said Jonathan Silverman. Oh, sorry, that's C.

O'REILLY: You're disqualified.

MACCALLUM: No way. I said the B answer.

O'REILLY: You said B. You're still ridiculous. It is D.

DOOCY: I knew that.

O'REILLY: Jonathan Leibowitz. All right. Now here's the bonus question. Who is Jonathan Harker? Who is Jonathan Harker?

MACCALLUM: No idea.

O'REILLY: He's a character in literature and in the movies. A book based upon — movie based upon a book.

You don't know? You don't know?

DOOCY: Mary Poppins.

O'REILLY: No. You are so way off it's pathetic. Jonathan Harker is the guy who traveled to meet Dracula. Because we had the "Young Frankenstein" thing.

DOOCY: We don't like scary movies at our house.

O'REILLY: Jonathan — by Bram Stoker. It's amazing how smart I am.

Elvis Presley — you remember Elvis — had an amazing 38 top ten hits in his career. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ELVIS PRESLEY, SINGER (singing): We can't go on together with suspicious minds, and we can't build our dreams with suspicious minds.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O'REILLY: All right. That was the skinny Elvis. We like him.

MACCALLUM: We like him.

O'REILLY: His biggest seller — his biggest seller in his career was A, "Love Me Tender"; B, "Hound Dog"; C, "Now or Never"; D, "Jailhouse Rock". Elvis Presley's biggest single. Cards up please.

DOOCY (singing): You ain't nothing but a...

O'REILLY: Easy. You say "Jailhouse Rock".

MACCALLUM: "Jailhouse Rock".

MACCALLUM: That is so wrong. So wrong. But you deserve it because you've been guessing the whole time. He's right. Now you're tied. Right.

DOOCY: I got you.

O'REILLY: Are they tied, or is Doocy up one?

No, it's a tie. This is a tie breaker. Tie breaker.

MACCALLUM: Here we go.

O'REILLY: And by the way don't be writing me about "Hound Dog", because on the flip side, the B side was not "Love Me Tender". It was "Don't Be Cruel". Don't be doing that, because they were both released separately. "Hound Dog", biggest seller.

DOOCY: You know a lot, Mr. Trebek.

MACCALLUM: So smart.

O'REILLY: No. 5. John Travolta's character in, "Welcome Back Kotter" was named A, Horshack; B, Washington; C, Rubino; D, Barbarino. John Travolta's character in "Welcome Back Kotter".

See now you cheated. She knew right away. You waited and said, "I'll go with her."

DOOCY: I was going for...

O'REILLY: From now on, here's what I want upstairs. They're both right. It's Barbarino. When one of them does that, we need to have electricity. One of those little jolt things.

MACCALLUM: Really?

O'REILLY: It was a tie. Was it a tie up there? I lost track. It was so much fun.

MACCALLUM: I lost track.

O'REILLY: It was a tie. You both got one wrong. And that's the way it was. You saw, I know what you're doing...

All right. "Culture Quiz" will be back next Monday night with Martha and Steve.

