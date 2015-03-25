The Foxlight: New on DVD

"The Terminal," "Sleepover" and "Rambo: First Blood Part II" are new on DVD in today's Foxlight.

Critics thought it was like lost luggage — annoying and time-consuming — but I enjoyed the modern fairy tale "The Terminal" (search) from Steven Spielberg. Tom Hanks is wonderful as the man without a country living his new life in a New York airport. There are a couple of Fellini-esque moments involving the great supporting cast — OK, Catherine Zeta-Jones is sort of phoning it in. But new on DVD, this is a great rental.

"Sleepover," (search) on the other hand, you can sleep through. It's sort of Ferris Bueller's night out with chicks instead of dudes. Except it's not nearly as inventive. Critics gave it a "C" and the rest of us agree, according to a Yahoo! poll.

Also new: Stallone's "Rambo: First Blood Part II" (search). Yo-kay. This'll hold us over until that new reality boxing show he's hosting hits the tube.