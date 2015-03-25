'The Factor' Confronts Williams Ayers

As I said before, the radical Chicago teacher Bill Ayers is Barack Obama's worst nightmare. Here's a guy who simply won't go away, a man most Americans detest, but a legitimate issue when evaluating a potential president's associations.

One caveat here: "The Factor" believes the economy and national security are the two most important issues in this campaign by far. We don't believe William Ayers rises anywhere near those things.

However, Ayers is interesting. Here's a guy who calls himself an anarchist, has admitted committing terrorist acts, even participated in bombing a police station here in New York City. And Barack Obama gave him a blurb for his book in the Chicago Tribune? That, ladies and gentlemen is no small thing.

Ayers has been hiding out. We watched him for a number of days before "Factor" producer Jesse Watters finally caught up with him.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JESSE WATTERS, "FACTOR" PRODUCER: How do you feel being the centerpiece in this presidential election?

BILL AYERS: All right.

WATTERS: What's your relationship with Barack Obama, Mr. Ayers? Did he write a blurb for your book and sit on a panel with you?

AYERS: This is my property. Would you please leave?

WATTERS: Mr. Ayers, do you want to take this opportunity to apologize for your terrorist acts? Mr. Ayers, don't you think it's time for some repentance? Do you still consider yourself an anarchist?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Did you notice the red star on his shirt there?

Now here's the irony. After Jesse's brief chat with Mr. Ayers, the guy calls the police, the same police he tried to kill back in the '60s. That is called irony.

Well, the police came and escorted Ayers back to his car. Don't you just love this? When a terrorist guy needs some help, who does he call? The cops, like everybody else.

Now some misguided souls feel sorry for Bill Ayers. I don't. He's had plenty of time to apologize for trying to hurt fellow Americans. He has never said he's sorry, most likely because he's not sorry.

I actually think Barack Obama should apologize for hanging with the guy. He should throw him under the bus just like he did Reverend Wright. Look, senator, everybody makes mistakes. You made one. This is a bad guy. Just say you made a mistake in judgment. Then it goes all away.

But Obama has not done that, so poor Jesse had to track Ayers down. That should be the end of the story but, of course, it won't be.

And that's "The Memo."

Pinheads & Patriots

There is no patriot tonight because the pinheads are dominating.

Thursday a reporter out of Pittsburgh said a McCain supporter was violently attacked by an Obama supporter and a knife was involved. We mentioned it briefly.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MEGYN KELLY, "AMERICA'S NEWSROOM" CO-HOST: I don't know what the full story is.

O'REILLY: It could be — it could be bogus.

KELLY: All I'm telling you is that's what she alleges.

O'REILLY: Anybody arrested?

KELLY: No, I think they're looking for the guy, and I heard the McCain campaign called...

O'REILLY: Every ATM there's a camera, so...

KELLY: This was outside of the eye of the camera, they said.

O'REILLY: I'm a little skeptical about this, but our duty for Ms. Kelly is to report everything to you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

OK, I'm an oracle. The woman is now recanting, saying it was all a hoax. Police may charge her for more than just being a pinhead.

Pinhead No. 2 is John McCain's brother, Joe, who called 911 about this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 911. State your emergency.

JOE MCCAIN, JOHN MCCAIN'S BROTHER: Well, it's not an emergency. But do you know why on one lane — on one side at the damn drawbridge on 95 traffic is stopped for 15 minutes and yet traffic's coming the other way across?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Sir, are you calling 911 to complain about traffic?

JOE MCCAIN: (EXPLETIVE DELETED) you!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

Nice. Joe McCain is a pinhead.

