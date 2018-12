Members of the Screaming Eagles are just starting to return home fromwar duty.

It's worth noting that the 101st suffered more casualties than any other unit (57). And among their accomplishments was the taking of Baghdad airport and the "elimination" of Uday and Qusay Hussein (search). Bravo.

But, many more soldiers remain in Iraq and many could use a penpal.

I've become one and you can too! Click here to find out how.

Happy New Year!

Linda