Thanksgiving Decor Ideas by Daphne Shirley

Here are some ideas to help you set a great Thanksgiving table:

Centerpiece and Table Ideas:

• Wood stump with flowers… nature is a great inspiration. Fill an old stump with fresh flowers. You can even carve (or write with a marker) a festive greeting.

• Nut Topiary Centerpiece. Hot glue whole nuts on a Styrofoam form and place in a decorative container.

• Jennie-O Turkey Oven Ready Turkey (Homestyle Whole Bird)

• Illume Candles in holiday scents such as roasting chestnuts, orange cranberry, angel food, mulled wine and fresh pumpkin from www.illumecandles.com. Prices start at $10.

• Silver two-tiered Buffet service from Sears, plates and service for 10 people on a silver two tiered stand, great space saver, $79.99

• Table coverstrips of paper in different shades overlaid in different directions like plaid. Topped off with Chocolate brown micro-suede table runner from www.plumparty.com and khaki cotton napkins. Plates from Sears, www.sears.com with Napkin rings. Tie napkins with pretty ribbon adorned with a brooch or even old clip on earrings. Brooches from Sears.

• Mini Pumpkin tureens (for a harvest soup) from Crate and Barrel, www.crateandbarrel.com, $5.95 Sale and Large pumpkin soup tureen, Crate and Barrel, $13.95, sale

Thanksgiving Hostess Gifts

• Lilyfield cakes with fresh flowers in gorgeous keepsake box, www.lilyfieldcakes.com starting at $75. Cakes come in choice of flavorsOriginal Country Vanilla, French Chocolate or Exotic Coconut.

• Squirrel nutcracker with nuts from www.redenvelope.com, exclusively form RedEnvelope, $34

• Mischief rocks glasses from www.redenvelope.com, $45 for set of four with rakish sayings that include, 1 sip, 2 sip, 3 sip, floor and The more I drink the better you look

• Lady Like Dish Pan Hand Gloves by ShirleyGirl, combined with de-luxe 25% Shea Butter Hand Crème: $7.99, and de-luxe Liquid Hand Soap: $5.99, both available at Target stores nationwide.

• Flavored cigars Dominican cigars infused with a light hint of flavor, chocolate or vanilla. Each box contains 10 cigars; Exclusively from www.redenvelope.com, $45

• Happy Hostess supplies an array of things to add ease to the day—Chinese take out containers, attractive paper napkins and plates from www.plumparty.com .

• Jones Soda Holiday pak-limited edition of seasonal flavors turley and gravy, mashed potato with butter, green bean casserole, fruitcake, cranberry, $15.95, available in select stores. To locate check www.jonessoda.com — all proceeds for toys for tots.

