Text of FBI Warning to Banks

Here is the text of the FBI warning issued Friday:

"The United States Government has received unsubstantiated information that unspecified terrorists are considering physical attacks against U.S. financial institutions in the Northeast, particularly banks, as part of their campaign against U.S. financial interests. While the FBI has no information about any specific plot or threats to any specific institution, out of an abundance of caution an alert has been transmitted to law enforcement and to financial institutions in the northeastern states of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, CoSecurity and the Department of the Treasury as part of the national Homeland Security Advisory System. The threat level for both the region and the nation remains at the elevated (yellow) level of risk.

"The alert has been provided to law enforcement and financial institutions who have been requested to report any threats or suspicious activity to their local FBI office."