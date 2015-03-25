Texas Dad Kills Daughter, Wife, Dog in Murder-Suicide

Police say a Garland man apparently was responsible for fatally shooting his wife and teenage daughter, then killing himself, police said.

The bodies were discovered Tuesday at the family's apartment after fellow employees of the man were concerned when he did not show up for work.

Garland police said it appears Robert Andrews shot and killed his wife, Tammy, his 17-year-old daughter, Sarah, and the family dog. The husband and wife were both 46.

Police believe Andrews then killed himself. A pistol allegedly used in the slayings was recovered.

There is no known motive.

