Texas DA Subpoenas DeLay Phone Records

A Texas prosecutor subpoenaed telephone records for the home phone of former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (search) and the phone of his political campaign Thursday.

Also subpoenaed by prosecutor Ronnie Earle (search) were records for two numbers for DeLay's daughter, Dani DeLay Ferro.

DeLay is facing charges of money laundering and conspiracy in a Texas campaign finance case.

The subpoenas list telephone numbers, but not whom they belong to. They ask for information about the calls, voice mail service at the numbers and long distance calls made from or charged to the numbers.

"The thing is no big deal," said Bill White, Austin attorney for DeLay.

Earle is seeking the records and information from Sept. 1, 2001, to Dec. 31, 2002, the time period when a political committee founded by DeLay, Texans for a Republican Majority, was raising money for the 2002 election cycle.

DeLay denies any wrongdoing. However, he was obligated to temporarily step aside as majority leader when charged.

The charges allege that corporate money was funneled to Texas legislative candidates in violation of state law.

White said Earle appeared to be trying to find out what kind of contact DeLay had with two associates, Jim Ellis and John Colyandro, who also are indicted in the case.

"It seems to me he should have been doing it the last three years. Now is a little late to start checking on his evidence," White said.