Tennessee Man Indicted for Biting Off Part of Ex-Fiancee's Lip in Saloon Spat

A grand jury in Rogersville indicted a man who is accused of biting off part of his former fiancee's lower lip.

Doris Ray Williams Jr. is charged with aggravated assault.

According to court testimony, the 40-year-old Williams and his fiancee Mary Kathryn Whetsell were at the Hog Wild Saloon in Kingsport on Nov. 24 when they began arguing.

They continued at home and the arrest warrant stated Williams bit off about a third of Whetsell's lower lip. The officer found it on a table and Whetsell bleeding.

Testimony indicated surgeons were unable to reattach the lip, but plastic surgery has improved Whetsell's appearance.

Authorities said Thursday that Williams and Whetsell are no longer engaged.