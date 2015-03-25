Tennessee Man Claims CIA Link to Beat Speeding Ticket

Police in northeast Tennessee say Scott Gibson isn't the deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency and he'd have to pay his speeding fine even if he were.

On June 29, a Mount Carmel speed camera clocked the 56-year-old Gibson of Rogersville going 66 mph in a 55 mph zone. He was sent a citation.

Assistant Police Chief Mike Campbell said Gibson sent back a copy of the citation with a handwritten note, claiming he wasn't subject to local speed zones because he was the deputy chief of the CIA.

Police contacted the federal agency, which responded that Gibson wasn't and never had been an employee.

He was arrested for criminal impersonation and Campbell said federal charges are also pending.

Campbell said Gibson would have been fined $75 even if he were who he claimed.