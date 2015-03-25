Teen Possibly Abducted in Georgia

A 16-year-old Forsyth girl is missing along with another teen accused of murder, authorities said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (search) issued a Levi's call Sunday night after officials were unable to find Jesseca Renee Williamson (search), who was last seen at 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in Forsyth.

She disappeared with 16-year-old Ryan Scott McCrickard, who was out on bond for murder in Polk County, authorities said. He was believed to be carrying a .22 caliber pistol and officials believe the girl could be in danger.

Authorities initially said the two were traveling in a green 1998 Mercury Tracer. But on Monday morning, officials said the two were traveling in a black 1994 Ford Ranger that was stolen around midnight during a home invasion in Franklin County near Interstate 85.

The truck's Georgia tag number was 6729SK.

Authorities have said they believe Williamson and McCrickard could be heading to California.

McCrickard, who is from Rockmart, is charged with murder in the death of William Lucas, 51, on June 27, 2003. Police said McCrickard entered Lucas' home just before 1 a.m., crept into his bedroom and shot him in the head with a .357 Magnum while he and his wife slept.

The teen was apprehended later that morning in Hiram.

McCrickard was released from Polk County Jail last December after posting $50,000 bail, said Donnie Canada, the former Polk County police detective who headed the investigation in that case.

McCrickard was set to appear in Polk County Superior Court (search) this December, Canada said.

Polk County Police Chief Billy Wills said McCrickard should be considered dangerous and that people should be careful if they see him.