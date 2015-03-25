Teen Girl Burning Love Letters Likely Started Florida Brush Fire, Blaze Unrelated to Wildfires

Fire officials say a teenage girl burning love letters likely started a quarter-acre brush fire in Port St. Lucie.

St. Lucie Fire District Deputy Chief Tom Whitley says no structures were damaged in the fire, which crews quickly controlled.

The fire was started in a vacant lot Monday evening.

A fire investigator believes the small blaze started when a teenage girl set fire to love letters she wanted to destroy.

Whitley says residents should be careful if they burn materials outside because of dry conditions and high winds.