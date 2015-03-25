Teen From Jordan Indicted in Dallas High-Rise Bomb Plot

A federal grand jury in Dallas indicted a Jordanian teenager accused of trying to bomb a Dallas skyscraper.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday that Hosam Maher Smadi was indicted on one count of attempting to use of a weapon of mass destruction and one count of bombing a public place.

Authorities say Smadi parked a truck he thought contained a bomb in the garage beneath the 60-story Fountain Place office building in downtown Dallas.

Later, authorities say, he dialed a cell phone he thought would ignite a blast.

The device was actually a decoy provided by FBI employees posing as Al Qaeda operatives.

The FBI says it had been keeping tabs on Smadi since an undercover language analyst discovered him in an online extremists group.