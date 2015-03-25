Teen Football Player Found Shot Dead in Car in Florida

An 18-year-old Palm Beach County football player and top recruit was found shot dead in his car early Saturday morning.

Investigators discovered Norman Griffith in Belle Glade, with a gunshot wound to the head. It was just a few hours after his Pahokee team won its homecoming game.

Griffith, a 6-foot-1 defensive lineman, was being recruited by several Division I schools.

Sheriff's deputies say it appeared Griffith's Dodge Durango had crashed. Also in the car with him was an unnamed juvenile.