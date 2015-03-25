Teen Dead After Police Chase in Washington

An 18-year-old Granite Falls man is dead and a Snohomish County sheriff's deputy will be placed on administrative leave following a fatal police chase.

Police say the chase began shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday when the sheriff's deputy observed a vehicle speeding on a road east of Highway 2.

The sheriff's deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver fled and the deputy pursued. It was snowing and raining in the area at the time and the roads were slick and dangerous. The fleeing vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Providence Hospital Colby Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

The deputy has been with the sheriff's office for more than 25 years.

An investigation has been launched into the fatal accident.