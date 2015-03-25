Tax Tip No. 5: Take it Off!

What can you deduct on your federal income tax return?

You probably know the usual suspects: kids, interest on your mortgage and charitable donations. But here are some deductions you may not know about:

• Points paid to buy a home or refinance a mortgage



• Home equity loan interest



• State and local income taxes



• Portion of personal property taxes



• Moving expenses due to a job change



• Investing losses to offset gains



• Gambling losses to offset gains



• Medical expenses that add up to 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income