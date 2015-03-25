Tax Tip No. 5: Take it Off!
What can you deduct on your federal income tax return?
You probably know the usual suspects: kids, interest on your mortgage and charitable donations. But here are some deductions you may not know about:
• Points paid to buy a home or refinance a mortgage
• Home equity loan interest
• State and local income taxes
• Portion of personal property taxes
• Moving expenses due to a job change
• Investing losses to offset gains
• Gambling losses to offset gains
• Medical expenses that add up to 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income