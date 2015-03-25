Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

story
Published
Last Update May 16, 2015

Taking Stock of Life

Neil Cavuto
By Neil Cavuto, | Fox News

It is part of my routine every day.

Checking in on a dozen or so sources on what's new, what's happening, what's the buzz.

After all these years, some have become not only good contacts, but good friends.

And this morning, one of them passing along what I thought was good news.

A guy I've been talking to for many years telling me he just hit a very big year.

Fifty. Today.

I wished him a happy birthday.

But he didn't seem very happy.

"Neil," he said, "my dad never made it past 49."

"My mom died at 48."

Then without missing a beat, he added, "I guess I'm on borrowed time."

There was little I could do to console him. In fact, when I inquired about other relatives in his family and their longevity, I clearly wasn't helping him.

Aunts and uncles gone... apparently his family genes, bad.

And this day, my phone pal is cool.

Not crazy. Just cool.

For his wonderful wife, and four great kids.

Grateful for a good life.

But now he fears a good life that must be coming to a close, even though he's healthy and fit, and as I try to remind him, "not nearly as decrepit looking as his 50 years would suggest."

He laughs. I laugh.

But I'm just not shaking him back.

I can't see him. But I hear him... in another place.

A man fixated on a calendar he's pushed further than his parents, and all but prepared to soon join his parents.

I try to tell him life is fickle. We just don't know.

So enjoy the ride.

Then I try to move on and ask him about the market.

"It's looking good," he says.

"So's your life," I tell him.

He laughs. The call ends.

Taken stock of the market.

And stock of something else.

Life.

Watch Neil Cavuto weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on "Your World with Cavuto" and send your comments to cavuto@foxnews.com

Neil Cavuto serves as senior vice president, anchor and managing editor for both FOX News Channel (FNC) and FOX Business Network (FBN). He is anchor of FNC's Your World with Cavuto - the number one rated cable news program for the 4 p.m. timeslot - as well as the FNC Saturday show Cavuto on Business. He also hosts Cavuto on FBN weeknights at 8 p.m. In addition to anchoring daily programs and breaking news specials on FNC and FBN, Cavuto oversees business news content for both networks and FNC's weekend business shows, including Bulls & Bears, Forbes on Fox, and Cashin' In. Click here for more on Neil Cavuto.