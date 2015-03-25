'T2' Actor Furlong Arrested for Public Drunkenness

Edward Furlong's (search) ploy to free some lobsters from their tank landed the actor in jail.

He was arrested Wednesday night on a misdemeanor charge of alcohol intoxication in a public place in Florence Kentucky.

Furlong, who appeared in "Terminator 2" (search) and "American History X," spent about an hour-and-a-half in the Boone County jail before his release.

The animal-rights supporter and vegetarian was arrested after he and some friends removed lobsters from a tank at a Meijer grocery store. Furlong argued with store managers, who then called police.

A citation says Furlong was unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol.

His arraignment is set for October first in Boone County District Court.

Furlong is in the area to shoot his latest film, "Jimmy & Judy."