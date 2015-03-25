Suspect Indicted in Murder of Chandra Levy

The man accused of sexually assaulting and killing federal intern Chandra Levy in 2001 has been indicted on first-degree murder, kidnapping and other charges.

Ingmar Guandique, 27, who is in custody, will be arraigned on May 27. He also faces a first-degree sexual abuse charge, according to the four-page indictment returned by a District of Columbia Superior Court grand jury on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office said Wednesday that the indictment "speaks for itself" and had no further comment.

The 24-year-old Levy had just completed an internship with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons when she disappeared in May 2001 after leaving her apartment in jogging clothes. The Modesto, Calif., native's remains were found in Rock Creek Park a year later.

Guandique's lawyers have said the case against him is flawed because it is largely based on the accounts of "jailhouse snitches" interviewed years after the slaying. Guandique has been serving a 10-year federal prison term in California for two other attacks in the same park where authorities say he attacked Levy.

In April, Guandique made his initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court and charged with first-degree murder. In D.C., suspects must be indicted within nine months of being charged.

The case has been blamed for destroying the political career of former U.S. Rep. Gary Condit of California, who was romantically linked to Levy. Authorities questioned the Democrat who represented the Modesto district where Levy grew up, but he was never a suspect.

