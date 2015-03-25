Suspect Dead After Minnesota Courthouse Standoff

Authorities say the suspect in a hostage situation at a county courthouse complex in Little Falls is dead.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office says Morrison County authorities are sending the man's body for an autopsy.

Don Gorrie, a spokesman for the medical examiner's office, says the man, Gordon Wheeler Sr., was involved in the incident at the government center Tuesday morning.

The Morrison County sheriff's office says deputies were sent to the government center after a call that a gunman was holding hostages in the board room. A sheriff's office statement said the suspect was wounded by gunfire and taken to a hospital. It did not say who wounded the man.

Authorities in Morrison County gave few other details and referred questions to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. A BCA spokeswoman said she didn't immediately have details on the shooting.