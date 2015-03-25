Surgery Allows Girl to Open Jaw For First Time in 8 Years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager from Afghanistan, who’s been living with a debilitating condition for years, has been given a new lease on life thanks to a team of doctors in New York.

Wahida Sher-Agha was eight years old when she fell off a bridge and broke her jaw, the New York Daily News reported. Since that time, she has barely been able to open her mouth.

But everything changed for the 16-year-old Thursday when doctors at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx performed surgery to reopen her jaw.

During the nine-hour operation, doctors removed a 2-centimeter section of her right jaw, inserting a piece of her rib and cartilage in its place, the newspaper reported.

And the best part is – the operation was paid for by the Ray Tye Medical Aid Foundation.

Click here to see a photo and read more from the NY Daily News.