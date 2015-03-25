Study: One in Six U.S. Web Users Sell Online

One in six U.S. Internet users have sold goods and services online and 2 percent do so on a given day, a new study found.

Sales are typically done through such online classifed ads sites as Craigslist or through an auction like eBay, the Pew Internet and American Life Project said Sunday.

Those who use the Internet more frequently, have high-speed broadband connections or have been online longer are more likely to be an online seller, the study found.

Online selling is also higher among men, the more affluent and the better educated.

The study is based on a random, telephone-based survey of 1,577 adult Internet users conducted Sept. 14 to Oct. 13. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.