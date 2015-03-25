Study: Eating Chocolate Reduces Risk of Death in Heart Attack Survivors

Here's one more reason to eat chocolate: A study finds that eating it two or more times per week reduces the risk of dying from heart disease in heart attack survivors, Agence France-Press reports.

The study, appearing in September issue of the Journal of Internal Medicine, found that chocolate-loving heart attack survivors cut their risk of death threefold compared to survivors who do not eat chocolate.

Previous studies have found that chocolate offers heart protection to older men and women, and lowers blood pressure and improves blood flow.

But the latest study, led by Imre Janszky of the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, is the first to demonstrate that eating chocolate can help ward off the grim reaper in people who have suffered heart attacks.

"It was specific to chocolate — we found no benefit to sweets in general," Kenneth Mukamal, a researcher at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and a co-author of the study, told AFP.

