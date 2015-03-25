Stormy Seas Toss Indian Ship Adrift Off Alaska's Coast

An India-flagged bulk cargo freighter with a failed engine was adrift Sunday in the North Pacific, being tossed about by stormy seas and fierce winds, the Coast Guard said.

The 28 crew members aboard the 740-foot APJ Suryavir planned to abandon ship and board a Samaritan freighter expected to arrive late Sunday, Petty Officer Walter Shinn said. A Coast Guard plane was bringing them supplies.

There were no reports of injuries among those onboard and the ship was not taking on water, the Coast Guard said.

The Suryavir is carrying no cargo, making it unstable in the 30-foot seas about 540 miles southwest of Alaska's Adak Island, Coast Guard Lt. Nate Johnson said. Winds were reported at 60 mph in the area.

The vessel has sea water in its tanks to add some weight but is "still pretty light," Johnson said.

A Coast Guard plane was expected to reach the Suryavir early Sunday evening. Johnson said the C-130 plane would drop supplies including life rafts, food and water.

The Suryavir crew planned to board the commercial freighter Maersk Altair once the 1,110-foot Singapore-flagged vessel arrived, Shinn said.

The ship ran into engine problems several days ago en route from China to the Columbia River in Oregon, but the crew radioed for help late Sunday morning only when the weather turned bad. Johnson said it's not unusual for ship crews to fix their engines in calmer weather.

The vessel's registered owner is Apeejay Shipping LTD. Company representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shinn said the company was working on sending a commercial tug to retrieve the drifting ship and a Coast Guard cutter was expected to arrive on site Tuesday evening to monitor the situation.