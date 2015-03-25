Storm Socks East Coast With Snow

The second snow storm to hit the Northeast in less than a week snarled traffic and caused numerous school and flight cancellations along the East Coast.

The storm dumped moderate to heavy snowfall from Massachusetts to North Carolina and lingered as flurries early Tuesday across the region. As much as 10 inches was recorded in New York.

In North Carolina, the storm shut down schools and businesses and knocked out power to thousands of customers, while also reviving ski slopes that have been barren much of the winter.

"This is sort of the winter we haven't been having," said Brad Moretz, general manager of Appalachian Ski Mountain (search). "March will exceed our expectations. This weekend we'll have good weather and good slope conditions."

In Newark, Shajuan Carter of Irvington stood outside Penn Station (search) and pined for sunnier days.

"I'm ready for it to be hot out," she said. "I'm tired of the cold already."

Across most of Massachusetts, snowfall ranged from 6 to 11 inches, with some of the heaviest amounts in the southeastern part of the state. Western Massachusetts got lighter snow amounts of mostly less than 6 inches.

"We've seen the worst of it," Walter Drag, a forecaster at the National Weather Service (search) in Taunton, Mass., said early Tuesday.

In New York, La Guardia International Airport (search) reported 115 cancellations on arriving and departing airplanes Monday. John F. Kennedy International Airport (search) reported two-hour delays, and 59 flight cancellations.

Arriving and departing flights at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport (search) were delayed by up to three hours Monday, and 275 flights in and out of the airport had been canceled by evening.

The storm was not expected to close polling places for a special legislative election in the Connecticut communities of Meriden and Berlin, regardless of any school or town office closings, Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz said.

The speed limit on the New Jersey Turnpike (search) was lowered to 35 mph as crews salted and plowed. The limit was expected to be raised in time for the morning commute, according to Turnpike spokesman Joe Orlando, although he said it might not be raised back to the normal 65 miles per hour.

"We dodged the bullet again," said Allyn Seel, deputy director of emergency management for Atlantic City. "Instead of getting blitzed, we'll get an inch at most," he said.

After a winter marked by stretches of uncommonly warm weather, a cold and wet pattern has established itself over the Northeast, said state climatologist David Robinson. More precipitation is possible by the weekend, although it is likely to fall as rain, forecasters said.