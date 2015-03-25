I've had a chance over the last couple of days to talk to some foreign investors and let me tell you something: They're not big fans of ours, or me, for that matter.

Perhaps it was that wine that I ordered with the twist-off cap. I don't know. But this much I do know: These guys over there don't think much of us guys over here.

They think we're arrogant, pushy and even reckless.

First of all, someone French calling me arrogant is pretty gutsy. But that's another issue.

No, my issue is why we put up with this crap in the first place. I'll tell you why: Because we're decent people. I'm a nice guy and all, but here's what I say: Stop being decent.

The next time the French stick it to us, tell them where they can stick their Chablis.

The next time the Germans -- of all people -- lecture us about being too militaristic, lecture them about our 50,000 U.S. soldiers there, protecting them. I say, bring them home and you guys deal with the next butcher who comes your way.

And the next time the South Koreans throw rocks and eggs at our U.S. guys there, I say, we bring them back home here and tell these ungrateful asses: You deal with the kook in pajamas north of you, collecting nuclear weapons.

I say, have at it. Because I've had it.

We spend a lot of time, effort and money, protecting people who are a lot pampered, arrogant, and ungrateful. I say the gravy train stops here.

You don't like this country, say goodbye to this country.

