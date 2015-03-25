Stocks to Watch: Research in Motion; Family Dollar

Among the companies whose shares are likely to see active trade in Thursday's session are Research in Motion Ltd., Family Dollar Stores Inc. and NutriSystem Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is forecast by analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial to report earnings of $1.18 a share on revenue of $712 million for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is expected to report earnings for its fiscal second quarter of 32 cents a share.

Emmis Communications Corp. (EMMS) is forecast to post earnings of 5 cents a share for its fiscal second quarter.

Family Dollar Stores Inc. (FDO) is expected to report earnings of 25 cents a share for its fiscal fourth quarter.

Lawson Software Inc.'s (LWSN) fiscal first-quarter earnings are estimated to come in at 5 cents a share.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) is expected to report earnings of 30 cents a share for the third quarter.

Analysts expect Research In Motion Ltd. (RIMM) to post a per-share profit of 50 cents for the second quarter.

Sealy Corp. (ZZ) is forecast to report earnings of 32 cents a share for its fiscal third quarter.

Solectron Corp. (SLR) is expected to post fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 6 cents a share.

After Wednesday's closing bell, NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) cut its third-quarter earnings forecast, citing a decline in business from new customers. The weight-loss products and services provider now expects earnings of 62 cents to 66 cents a share, down from its previous forecast of 77 cents to 82 cents a share. Late-traded shares of NutriSystem dropped 23 percent to finish at $36.80.

Watch List

Applebee's International Inc. (APPB) said U.S. September same-store sales increased 0.6 percent. System-wide U.S. same-store sales for the third quarter fell 0.3 percent.

ArvinMeritor Inc. (ARM) expects fourth-quarter earnings to be hurt by about 20 cents a share because of weaker-than-expected results in its commercial vehicle unit. The transport industry supplier also lowered its fiscal 2008 forecast for earnings from continuing operations to a range of $1.40 to $1.60 a share. Analysts expect per-share earnings of $1.70 for 2008.

Bemis Inc. (BMS) lowered its third-quarter earnings outlook to 37 cents to 40 cents a share from a previous range of 48 cents to 51 cents a share. The food packaging products supplier said sales volumes substantially weakened during the quarter. Analysts currently forecast earnings of 48 cents a share. The company also expects to cut its total 2007 forecast by as much as 10 percent below its previous outlook

Citizens Communications Co. (CZN) plans to record a $12 million charge in the third quarter for severance and early retirement costs. The telecommunications company will cut about 120 jobs as part of its plan to consolidate call centers. The reductions will result in savings of more than $7 million a year, the company said.

Coldwater Creek Inc.'s (CWTR) Chief Executive Dennis Pence plans to retire from the position on Oct. 30. Pence, a co-founder of the women's clothing and accessories retailer, will remain as chairman. The Sandpoint, Idaho-based company said Daniel Griesemer will become president and CEO. Griesemer, the company's current chief operating officer, will also serve on Coldwater Creek's board.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) said September traffic rose 7.8 percent to 9.79 billion revenue passenger miles. Capacity increased 3.6 percent to 12.6 billion available seat miles. Load factor, or percentage of seats filled, rose to 77.6 percent from 74.6 percent.

Immucor Inc. (BLUD) , a maker of instruments for the blood transfusion industry, said fiscal first-quarter net earnings rose to $17.6 million, or 25 cents a share, from $12.7 million, or 18 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue increased to $63.6 million from $51 million in the year-ago period. Wall Street was looking for earnings of 22 cents a share on revenue of $60 million

Smart Modular Technologies Inc. (SMOD) said fiscal fourth-quarter net earnings were $13.2 million, or 21 cents a share, compared with $15.7 million, or 25 cents a share, a year earlier. The memory modules manufacturer said revenue slid 16 percent to $165.6 million. The company forecast fiscal first-quarter earnings of 17 cents to 18 cents a share on revenue of $165 million to $175 million. Analysts expect earnings of 19 cents a share on revenue of $177 million.

Homebuilder Tousa Inc. (TOA) withdrew its 2007 and 2008 forecasts, citing worsening market conditions that are hurting the new-home industry.

Trimeris Inc. (TRMS) and Roche Holding Ltd. (RHHBY) said they will withdraw an application with the Food and Drug Administration to market a new way to administer the HIV treatment Fuzeon. The companies said they will withdraw their application to use Bioject Medical Technologies Inc.'s (BJCT) Biojector 2000 needle-free drug-delivery device because of the time required to generate additional data necessary for approval.

UAL Corp.'s United Airlines (UAUA) said September traffic declined 0.8 percent to 9.18 billion revenue passenger miles. Capacity declined 1.7 percent from the year-ago period. Load factor rose to 80.2 percent from 79.5 percent in the year-ago period

Wet Seal Inc. (WTSLA) lowered its third-quarter earnings outlook, in part because of weaker sales of full-price items at its Wet Seal and Arden B units. The company expects per-share earnings between breakeven and 2 cents. The clothing retailer previously expected earnings of 7 cents to 10 cents a share. Wall Street anticipated earnings of 9 cents a share. Wet Seal also said it expects same-store sales for September to drop 7.5 percent to 8.5 percent. It previously estimated a decline of 1 percent to growth of 3 percent. For October, the company expects same-store sales to decrease by 2 percent to 6 percent.

