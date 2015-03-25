Stocks to Watch, Oct. 6: Starbucks, Costco

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Thursday's session are Costco Wholesale Corp., Starbucks Corp., Marriot International and Accenture Ltd.

Accenture Ltd. (ACN) is expected to report fourth-quarter earnings of 36 cents a share, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

ATI Technologies Inc.'s (ATYT) fourth quarter is expected to show a per-share loss of 30 cents.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is seen posting a second-quarter profit of 41 cents a share.

Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) is expected to show earnings of 64 cents a share in its fourth quarter.

Marriott International (MAR) is expected to report third-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share.

Matrix Service Co.'s (MTRX) first quarter is expected to show a loss of 7 cents a share.

Net2Phone (NTOP) is seen reporting a fourth-quarter per-share loss of 12 cents, according to two analysts.

After Wednesday's closing bell, Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) said its September same-store sales increased 10% compared with the same period a year ago. The Seattle-based specialty coffee retailer also reported net revenue of $653 million for the five-week period ended Oct. 2.

Watch List

Aeropostale (ARO) lowered its third-quarter earnings forecast to a range of 45 cents to 48 cents a share, from its previous forecast of 50 cents to 53 cents a share. The New York-based retailer also said September same-store sales fell 4.2%, while total sales rose 15.1% in the month.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEOS) said that same-store sales in September rose 13% compared with the year-ago period. Total sales for the month ended Oct. 1 increased 20.9% to $183.8 million, compared with sales of $152 million last year.

CardioDynamics International Corp. (CDIC) reported a third-quarter net loss of $474,000, or a penny a share. During the same period a year ago, CardioDynamics posted net earnings of $992,000, or 2 cents a share. The San Diego-based provider of heart-monitoring technology products reported revenue of $8.77 million vs. $11.1 million. Analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call had forecast a third-quarter loss of a 1 cent a share on revenue of $12.3 million.

Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) said that same-stores sales in September rose 19.5%, compared with an increase of 1.7% in the year-ago period. Total sales for the period ended Oct. 1 rose 43.1% to $22.4 million. The Savannah, Ga.-based clothing retailer said seven of its stores remain closed after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita. It also said it now plans to open 37 new stores in 2005, rather than 40, as a result of the hurricanes. Citi Trends also reaffirmed its fiscal 2005 earnings forecast of 75 cents to 78 cents a share.

Hot Topic Inc. (HOTT) said that its September same-store sales declined 5.6%. The City of Industry, Calif.-based retailer also reiterated its third-earnings outlook of 15 cents to 18 cents a share.

Jo-Ann Stores Inc. (JAS) said its September same-store sales rose 0.2%. The Hudson, Ohio-based retailer also reported net sales of $176.1 million for the month vs. $167.3 million during the same period a year ago.

Medicines Co. (MDCO) said it now expects 2005 revenue of $150 million due to less growth in demand for its anti-clotting therapy Angiomax and the restructuring of its wholesaler arrangements. The Parsippany, N.J.-based pharmaceutical company had previously forecast revenue to come in at the lower end of the $195 million to $204 million range. Medicines also said it expects to record a 2005 loss of $10 million. The company had previously forecast 2005 earnings in the lower end of the $24 million to $31 million range. For the third quarter, Medicines Co. said it expects to post a loss of $10 million on revenue of $30 million.

Men's Wearhouse Inc. (MW) said U.S. same-store sales rose 5.2% in September to $151.2 million, and reaffirmed its third-quarter earnings forecast of 33 cents to 35 cents a share. Total September sales at the Houston-based men's apparel retailer rose 8.2% to $151.6 million.

Planar Systems Inc. (PLNR) said it expects a $30 million to $35 million, or $2.03 to $2.36 a share, non-cash write-down of goodwill associated with the medical business segment in the fourth quarter. The Beaverton, Ore.-based flat-panel display maker also expects to record a fourth-quarter charge of $2 million to $3 million, or 10 cents to 14 cents a share, for severance expense, excess and obsolete inventory and an impaired intangible asset. Excluding the charges, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue and earnings per share to be at or above its previously issued forecast.

RailAmerica Inc. (RRA) said it now expects third-quarter earnings of 19 cents a share, plus or minus a penny. The Boca Raton, Fla.-based company had previously forecast earnings of 25 cents a share, plus or minus 2 cents.

Ruby Tuesday Inc. (RI) reported first-quarter net earnings of $21.6 million, or 34 cents a share, vs. $29.1 million, or 44 cents a share, during the same period a year ago. The Maryville, Tenn.-based restaurant chain posted revenue of $308.2 million vs. $267.5 million. Analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call had forecast first-quarter earnings of 33 cents a share on revenue of $303 million. Ruby Tuesday also reported that same-store sales at its company-owned restaurants declined 3.9% for the quarter and were down 6.4% at its franchise restaurants during the period. Additionally, the company said September same-store sales at company-owned restaurants were up 0.5% while same-store sales at franchise restaurants fell 2% to 2.5%.

Siebel Systems Inc. (SEBL) , which has agreed to be acquired by Oracle Corp. (ORCL) , forecast quarterly revenue would come in above analysts' current expectations based on its preliminary results.

Solectron Corp. (SLR) reported a fourth-quarter profit that turned around from a year-ago loss, but the electronics contract manufacturer still recorded a 25% decline in revenue.