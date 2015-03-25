Stocks to Watch, May 9: Dell, Cisco, AIG and Walt Disney

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Tuesday's session are Dell Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., American International Group Inc. and Walt Disney Co.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) is expected to report first-quarter earnings of $1.36 a share, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

Baidu.com Inc. (BIDU) is seen posting a first-quarter profit of 12 cents a share.

Cablevision Systems Corp.'s (CVC) first-quarter results are expected to show a per-share loss of 8 cents.

Cisco Systems Inc.'s (CSCO) fiscal third-quarter earnings are expected to be 26 cents a share.

Mylan Laboratories Inc. (MYL) is expected to post fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 24 cents a share.

Progress Energy Inc. (PGN) is seen posting a per-share profit of 54 cents in its first quarter.

Sara Lee Corp. (SLE) is expected to show a per-share profit of 25 cents in its fiscal third quarter.

Symantec Corp.'s (SYMC) fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to show a profit of 25 cents a share.

US Airways Group Inc. (LCC) is seen posting a first-quarter loss of 16 cents a share.

Walt Disney Co.'s (DIS) fiscal second-quarter profit is expected to be 31 cents a share.

After Monday's closing bell, Dell Inc. (DELL) said it expects to report a fiscal first-quarter profit below it previous forecast, while revenue will be at the low end of its prior estimate, as it cut prices to maintain its leading share of the personal computer market. See full story.See full story.

Watch List

Aquantive Inc. (AQNT) reported first-quarter net earnings of $7.62 million, or 10 cents a share, up 19% from $6.4 million, or 9 cents a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue at the Seattle-based digital marketing company rose to $92.2 million from $65 million.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) reported a first-quarter net loss of $12.2 million, or 30 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $17.3 million, or 79 cents a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue at the San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company rose to $12.1 million from $4.42 million. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had forecast a first-quarter loss of 42 cents a share on revenue of $9 million.

Brisk growth in same-store sales along with openings of new restaurants helped Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) more than triple its first-quarter profit as revenue surged more than 40%, the company said. See full story.

Cutera Inc. (CUTR) said first-quarter net income was $1.11 million, or 8 cents a share, down from $1.49 million, or 11 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. The provider of laser and other light-based aesthetic systems said pro forma first-quarter per-share income was 12 cents. Cutera said quarterly revenue was $20.8 million, up from $15.1 million last year.

Ditech Communications Corp. (DITC) said it expects fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of 6 cents to 7 cents a share on revenue of $20 million. The company also forecast gross margins of 70% to 71%. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call are looking for earnings of 4 cents a share on revenue of $18 million. In addition, the Mountain View, Calif.-based telecommunications equipment supplier said it expects first-quarter revenue growth of 10% sequentially and for gross margins to be flat to slightly down.

Dominion Homes Inc. (DHOM) reported a first-quarter net loss of $3.9 million, or 49 cents a share. In the same period last year, the Dublin, Ohio-based homebuilder reported net earnings of $642,000, or 8 cents a share. Revenue fell 33% to $61.8 million from $92.6 million, while home deliveries fell to 315 from 478. Home sales fell 25%, to 475 from 626 last year. The company said it does not expect 2006 to be a profitable year.

Fluor Corp. (FLR) citing a brisk demand in many of its main markets, said it nearly doubled its net profit in the first quarter, prompting it to boost its earnings outlook for the rest of the year. See full story.

General Motors Corp. (GM) said it was profitable in the first quarter, after it finalized its financial results to reflect the accounting treatment for its retiree health-care settlement and other items. See full story.

InfoSonics Corp. (IFO) reported first-quarter net earnings of $1.74 million, or 22 cents a share, up from $314,838, or 5 cents a share, during the year-ago period. Revenue at the San Diego-based distributor of wireless handsets rose to $54.1 million from $24 million. Units shipped during the quarter increased by 253% year-over-year, the company said, offsetting a 33% decline in average selling price.

Integrated Device Technology Inc. (IDTI) reported a fiscal fourth-quarter net loss of $26.5 million, or 13 cents a share. During the same period a year ago, the company posted net earnings of $6.18 million, or 6 cents a share. Pro forma earnings were 15 cents a share vs. 7 cents a share. Revenue at the San Jose, Calif.-based semiconductor company rose to $167.5 million from $97 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Thomson First Call had forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 15 cents a share on revenue of $165 million.

OSI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OSIP) said it had a first-quarter net loss of $17.9 million, or 31 cents a share, compared with a loss of $32.5 million, or 64 cents a share, for the same period a year ago. Sales at the Melville, N.Y.-based drug maker were $35.7 million vs. last year's $11.7 million. On an adjusted basis, the company said it had net income of 5 cents a share. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call expected, on average, that the company would lose 11 cents a share.

SanDisk Corp. (SNDK) said it plans to sell $1 billion of convertible senior notes due 2013. The supplier of flash memory data storage card products said it expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $150 million of notes.

Six Flags Inc. (PKS) lost $241 million, or $2.63 a share, in its first quarter — wider than the $178 million, or $1.98, it lost in the year-ago period. Revenue at the amusement-park operator came in at $42.7 million, down from $49.5 million, a drop the company attributed to fewer operating days and a shift in the timing of Easter. Revenue per capita, however, was up 13%, driven by increases in both ticket prices and in-park per-capita spending.

Sonus Networks Inc. (SONS) reported first-quarter net earnings of $5.74 million, or 2 cents a share. In the same quarter last year, the company reported a net loss of $3.7 million, or a penny a share. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, the profit was $7.6 million, or 3 cents a share. Revenue at the Chelmsford, Mass.-based company rose to $60 million from $33.6 million last year. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call had forecast earnings of a penny a share on revenue of $54 million.

Net income and revenue in the first quarter rose from the year-ago period at Technical Olympic USA Inc. (TOA) as the builder delivered more homes. See full story.

WellCare Health Plans Inc. (WCG) said first-quarter earnings were $16.8 million, or 42 cents a share, compared with $10.6 million, or 27 cents a share, for the same period a year ago. Sales for the Tampa, Fla.-based health insurer were $730.4 million vs. last year's $418.9 million. Analysts polled by Thomson First Call expected, on average, for WellCare to earn 35 cents a share on sales of $697.7 million.

ValueClick Inc. (VCLK) an online-marketing services firm, said late Monday its quarterly profit rose 13% and revenue more than doubled, helped by acquisitions. See full story.