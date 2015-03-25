Stocks to Watch, July 11: Alcoa, Lucent Technologies and WD-40

Among the companies whose shares are expected to see active trade in Tuesday's session are Alcoa Inc., Lucent Technologies Inc. and WD-40 Co.

AMB Property Corp. (AMB) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 45 cents, according to analysts polled by Thomson First Call.

California Pizza Kitchen (CPKI) is seen reporting second-quarter per-share income of 29 cents.

Genentech Inc. (DNA) is expected to report per-share income for the second quarter of 47 cents.

Pepsi Bottling Group (PBG) is expected to post second-quarter earnings per share of 59 cents.

Ruby Tuesday (RI) is seen posting earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 51 cents.

Century Bancorp (CNBKA) , LG Philips LCD Co. (LPL) and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF) also are scheduled to post financial results.

After Monday's closing bell, Alcoa (AA) reported a 62 percent jump in its second-quarter profit, citing a surge in global aluminum prices and strong demand in its core aerospace, construction, truck parts and container markets. But revenue numbers fell slightly below analysts' expectations and per-share earnings were off Wall Street's upper range of forecasts, triggering a 4.1 percent drop in the Dow 30 company's shares to $32.03 in brisk after-hours trade.

Lucent (LU) said late Monday its revenue for the quarter ended in June will be about $300 million less than Wall Street expected, with earnings per share also lagging estimates. Separately, Alcatel (ALA) said sales for the June quarter were in line with expectations at 3.38 billion euros, or $4.31 billion, a rise of 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Watch list

Alcon Inc. (ACL) and Advanced Medical Optics Inc. (EYE) said they have reached a global settlement agreement resolving all patent disputes between the companies. Alcon will pay Advanced Medical $121 million in July, and Advanced Medical will request that a judgment and injunction entered against Alcon be vacated.

Audiovox Corp. (VOXX) said its first-quarter earnings shrunk to $1.5 million, or 7 cents a share, from $5.6 million, or 25 cents a share, in the same period last year, as mobile and consumer electronics sales fell.

Buca Inc. (BUCA) bell said second-quarter same-restaurant sales for Buca di Beppo rose 2.6 percent from the same period in the prior year.

California Micro Devices Corp. (CAMD) named Kevin Berry chief financial officer.

ChoicePoint Inc. (CPS) said it plans to sell several businesses as part of a company-wide strategic review. The company said it plans to sell ChoicePoint Precision Marketing, Bode Technology Group and EquiSearch, and use the proceeds to repurchase company stock and for general corporate purposes.

Coherent Inc. (COHR) said it has filed a registration statement for the resale of $200 million of its 2.75 percent convertible subordinated notes due 2011, and common stock issuable upon conversion of the notes.

Panamanian airline holding company Copa Holdings SA (CPA) said June traffic rose 14 percent to 385.6 million from 338.4 million revenue passenger miles during the same period in the prior year.

Higher prices helped Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) push the average check higher at its two biggest chains, but a traffic slump at Red Lobster dragged down the seafood outlet's June same-store sales.

EFJ Inc. (EFJI) said it has acquired 3e Technologies International for $36 million.

Electroglas Inc. (EGLS) said a debt conversion expense contributed to widening the fourth-quarter net loss to $20.6 million, or 89 cents a share, from a net loss of $5.86 million, or 27 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) said it has approved a buyback of up to 10 million shares.

H.J. Heinz Co. (HNZ) urged shareholders to re-elect the company's directors and reject nominees of Nelson Peltz and the Trian Group. In its own letter to shareholders, the Trian Group said the Pittsburgh-based ketchup company has "been very poorly managed" under Chief Executive William Johnson.

Key Tronic Corp. (KTCC) said it expects fourth-quarter earnings of 18 cents to 20 cents a share, up from its previous estimate of 7 cents to 12 cents a share.

Knot Inc. (KNOT) said it has privately placed 2.75 million newly-issued shares with three institutional investors for $50.2 million, before expenses.

Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) said Nasdaq has extended the company's interim deadline to file its fiscal 2005 10-K form to August 2.

Hall Financial Group Ltd. said it and affiliates have purchased 7.63 million shares of RadioShack Corp. (RSH) , a 5.64 percent ownership interest. The group intends to "actively review" RadioShack, and could take actions such as trading in its shares and seeking board representation.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) said its second-quarter results will be negatively affected by a $15.7 million, or 5 cents a share, charge to income tax expense. The drilling company said the charge arises from a one-time dividend withholding tax in the amount of $36 million, or 12 cents a share.

Regis Corp. (RGS) said it has promoted Chief Financial and Administrative Officer Randy Pearce to senior executive vice president.

Synergetics USA Inc. (SURG) said it believes it has a strong case in a patent infringement lawsuit filed against it by Iridex Corp. (IRX) despite a court interpretation that was unfavorable for the company. Synergetics added that even if Iridex wins the case, any damages to which the company would be reasonably entitled would be a small fraction of the $12 million in sales on which the case is based.

Univision Communications Inc. (UVN) estimated that 50 million viewers tuned in to the 2006 World Cup tournament on its three television networks - Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision.

WD-40 (WDFC) said higher revenue helped boost third-quarter net income to $7.05 million, or 42 cents a share, from $6.36 million, or 38 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. Analysts had expected a per-share result of 38 cents.

Websense Inc. (WBSN) said it expects second-quarter earnings of 16 cents to 17 cents a share, in line with the company's prior expectations.

