Stocks to Watch, Feb. 6: Cisco Systems and Lear Corp.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) is expected to report earnings per share for the second quarter of 51 cents, according to analysts polled by Thomson Financial.

Avon Products Inc. (AVP) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share income of 38 cents.

Cisco (CSCO) is expected to report earnings of 31 cents per share for the second quarter.

Computer Sciences Corp. (CSC) is expected to report per-share earnings of 83 cents for the third quarter.

Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 40 cents per share.

Iac/InterActiveCorp (IACI) is expected to report earnings per share 53 cents for the fourth quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) is expected to post fourth-quarter per-share income of $1.

Tyco International Ltd. (TYC) is expected to report per-share income of 44 cents for the first quarter.

Wm. Wrigley Jr. Co. (WWY) is expected to post fourth-quarter earnings of 49 cents per share.

XL Capital Ltd. (XL) is expected to report per-share earnings of $2.34 for the fourth quarter.

After Monday's closing bell, Las Vegas Sands (LVS) said its profit edged higher in the fourth quarter, driven by brisk traffic in Macau and its home base. The company earned $113.6 million, or 32 cents a share, on the period — up from $110 million or 31 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Watch List

Aeroflex Inc. (ARXX) said second-quarter net income rose, as revenue gained and the income tax provision fell, to $9.18 million, or 12 cents a share, from $7.77 million, or 10 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year.

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd.'s (AXS) fourth-quarter net income rose 22% to $290.2 million, or $1.69 a share, from $237.9 million, or $1.47 a share, a year earlier.

Cyberonics (CYBX) shares fell 11% after the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, in a preliminary decision, said it doesn't plan to provide coverage for vague-nerve stimulation to treat depression.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) said fourth-quarter net income fell, as expenses and special charges rose, to $20.7 million, or 34 cents a share, from $38.6 million, or 61 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. The cardiovascular treatment company said quarterly revenue gained to $265.6 million from $249.7 million in the prior year.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $71.2 million, or 34 cents a share, compared with $115.2 million, or 64 cents a share, in the same period last year, as revenue dropped sharply.

Grant Prideco Inc. (GRP) reported fourth-quarter net earnings $140.1 million, or $1.07 a share, compared with $78.4 million, or 59 cents a share, in the same period last year, boosted by a lower effective tax rate.

Janus Capital Group Inc. (JNS) said Chief Financial Officer Dave Martin and General Counsel John Bluher are leaving the company, effective March 2. The company said the unrelated departures won't hurt its financial or legal operations

Liberty Property Trust (LRY) said fourth-quarter net income fell, as gains on the sale of properties declined, to $60.8 million, or 67 cents a share, from $107.3 million, or $1.20 a share, during the same period in the prior year.

National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) reported first-quarter net earnings available to stockholders of $54.5 million, or 64 cents a share, compared with $57.4 million, or 67 cents a share, in the same period last year, due to warmer weather and lower natural gas prices.

Navarre Corp. (NAVR) said it swung to a third-quarter net profit of $4.05 million, or 11 cents a share, as costs of sales and expenses fell. In the same period last year, the publisher and distributor of entertainment and multimedia products posted a net loss of $6.07 million, or 20 cents a share.

On Semiconductor Corp. (ONNN) said its largest shareholder, Texas Pacific Group's TPG Advisors II Inc., has sold 45 million shares of its common stock in a registered public offering.

Parker Hannifin Corp.'s (PH) January orders rose 1% compared with the same month a year earlier. The maker of motion and control systems added that January orders in its industrial North America segment fell 4%; industrial international orders increased 8%; aerospace orders grew 4% and climate and industrial control orders declined 1% from a year earlier.

PolyMedica Corp. (PLMD) reported third-quarter net earnings of $9.84 million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $9.88 million, or 41 cents a share, in the same period last year, boosted by a strong increase in pharmacy revenue.

Post Properties Inc. (PPS) said fourth-quarter net income for shareholders rose to $45 million, or $1.02 a share, from $3.68 million, or 9 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year. Post said quarterly per-share funds from operations fell to 45 cents from 49 cents in the prior year.

Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) said fourth-quarter net income came in at $292.4 million, up 16% from a year earlier when the retirement savings specialist made $255.2 million. Operating earnings, which exclude net realized investment gains and losses, were $252 million, or 93 cents a share.

Pzena Investment Management LLC after Monday's closing bell said it has informed Lear's (LEA) independent directors in a letter of its "strong opposition" to the possible sale of the company to Carl Icahn's American Real Estate Partners LP. See related story.

Quality Systems Inc.'s (QSII) preliminary fiscal third-quarter earnings rose to $8.72 million, or 32 cents a share, from $4.82 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier, the company reported.

Thomas & Betts Corp. (TNB) said fourth-quarter net income rose to $50.9 million, or 84 cents a share, from $25.8 million, or 42 cents a share, during the same period in the prior year, as the company recorded an income tax benefit of $36.5 million in the most recent period.

United Airlines' (UAUA) January traffic grew 2% to 9.22 billion revenue passenger miles from 9.03 billion a year earlier.

Universal Forest Products Inc. (UFPI) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $9.24 million, or 48 cents a share, down 43% from $16.2 million, or 84 cents a share, during the year-ago period. The wood products company posted revenue of $499.2 million vs. $653.3 million.

